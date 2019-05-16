56°F
Nation and World

Mom threatens class at LA-area school over bullied daughter — VIDEO

The Associated Press
May 15, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Officials say a mother has been banned from a Southern California school after she threatened a classroom full of students over the alleged bullying of her daughter.

Cellphone video aired Wednesday by KCBS-TV shows a woman confronting a class at Niguel Hills Middle School south of Los Angeles.

The woman vows to fight any adult relatives of kids who bully her daughter.

The woman tells the students: “If you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me.”

Principal Tim Reece informed parents in an email that the teacher contacted the front office for help and the assistant principal escorted the woman out.

The Capistrano Unified School District says the mother is banned from campus.

Her name hasn’t been released.

