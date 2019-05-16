Mom threatens class at LA-area school over bullied daughter — VIDEO

Officials say a mother has been banned from a Southern California school after she threatened a classroom full of students over the alleged bullying of her daughter.

Woman's Angry Tirade Goes Viral After She Threatens Students (CBS Los Angeles)

(Screen capture/ CBS Los Angeles/YouTube)

Cellphone video aired Wednesday by KCBS-TV shows a woman confronting a class at Niguel Hills Middle School south of Los Angeles.

The woman vows to fight any adult relatives of kids who bully her daughter.

The woman tells the students: “If you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me.”

Principal Tim Reece informed parents in an email that the teacher contacted the front office for help and the assistant principal escorted the woman out.

The Capistrano Unified School District says the mother is banned from campus.

Her name hasn’t been released.