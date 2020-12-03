35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Monolith appears in Southern California, similar to 2 other structures

The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 - 5:10 am
 
People take a look at a metal monolith found in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, ...
People take a look at a metal monolith found in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (KKFX)

LOS ANGELES — A monolith has been spotted in Southern California that appears to be similar to one discovered in the Utah desert.

It’s unclear who placed the monolith on a hiking trail in Atascadero, KEYT-TV reported Wednesday. The tall, silver structure drew some hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

At least two other monoliths have been spotted elsewhere. A similar structure that officials said was made of riveted plates of stainless steel was toppled in Utah by a group of people who said “leave no trace,” KSTU-TV reported.

It had been placed without permission on public land. Visitors left behind a mess of human waste and debris, parking cars on vegetation as well, officials said.

“Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said, ‘This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,’ ” Colorado photographer Ross Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station.

In Romania, a journalist with a local publication reported a monolith also disappeared after being found on a hill. A local official said that structure was placed without permission as well.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
3
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
4
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
5
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal protective ...
Swamped US hospitals scramble for COVID-19 help
By Grant Schulte and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

With 2,777 deaths Wednesday and the virus surging, the number of patients in the hospital with the virus has more than doubled over the past month to a record of 100,000.

 
Pasadena breaks with LA to offer alfresco dining
By Brian Melley and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Pasadena has become an island in the nation’s most populous county, where a surge of COVID-19 cases last week led to a three-week end to outdoor dining and then a broader stay-home order that took effect Monday.

A crew member next to a metal monolith discovered Nov. 18, 2020, in a remote southeast Utah can ...
Utah monolith removed by athletes, legal case unclear
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

In videos posted on Instagram and YouTube, Sylvan Christensen and Andy Lewis said they were part of a group that pushed down the stainless-steel structure and took it away in a wheelbarrow.

 
‘A day to remember’: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine OK’d in UK
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The announcement sets the stage for the biggest vaccination campaign in British history and came just ahead of what experts are warning will be a long, dark winter.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, leaves the White House Tuesday, ...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The new guidance was presented Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting for final approval.

This March 16, 2020, file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the ...
Panel recommends first US vaccine recipients
The Associated Press

Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said in Tuesday.

Christian take photos inside the Grotto of the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed t ...
COVID-19 robs biblical Bethlehem of Christmas cheer
By Jelal Hassan The Associated Press

Missing are the thousands of international pilgrims who normally descend upon the town. Restaurants, hotels and souvenir shops are closed. The renowned Christmas tree lighting service will be limited to a small group of authorized people, as will church services on Christmas Eve.