65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Nation and World

Musk tweets, removes link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press
October 30, 2022 - 8:24 pm
 
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washing ...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk posted video Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday, Oct. 28, deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Elon Musk has taken cont ...
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.

Musk’s tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, an outlet that has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double.

In this case, the article recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack last week in the couple’s San Francisco home, even though there is no evidence to support that claim.

Musk did so in reply to a tweet by Hillary Clinton. Her tweet had criticized Republicans for generally spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” and said, “It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result.”

In response to Clinton’s tweet, Musk provided a link to the Santa Monica Observer article and added, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

The Los Angeles Times, the dominant news organization in the Southern California area where the Observer is located, has said the Observer is “notorious for fake news.”

Police in San Francisco have said the suspect in last week’s attack, identified as David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi family’s Pacific Heights home early Friday and confronted Paul Pelosi, demanding to know, as the AP has reported, “Where is Nancy?”

The two men struggled over a hammer before officers responding to a 911 call to the home saw DePape strike Paul Pelosi at least once, police said. DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Prosecutors plan to file charges on Monday and expect his arraignment on Tuesday.

Police say the attack was “intentional” and not random but have not stated publicly what they consider to be the motive.

The exchange between Musk and Clinton occurred a day after Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, tweeted that the company’s policies toward “slurs” and “hateful conduct” were still in place.

“Bottom line up front: Twitter’s policies haven’t changed. Hateful conduct has no place here,” Roth wrote.

Shortly after Musk took control of Twitter, some accounts on the platform began tweeting messages ranging from racist slurs to political misinformation, such as “Trump won,” to see what Twitter will now tolerate.

Musk himself said Friday that he would form a “content moderation council” for Twitter and promised advertisers that the website would not devolve into a “free for all hellscape.” Musk has also described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

But at least one major advertiser, General Motors, has said it will suspend advertising on Twitter while it monitors the direction of the platform under Musk.

Also on Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she didn’t trust Musk to run Twitter.

Referring to antisemitic attacks and the QAnon conspiracy theory that were advanced online by DePape, the suspect in the attack, Klobuchar said, “I think you have to have some content moderation.”

“If Elon Musk has said now that he’s going to start a content moderation board,” the senator said, “that was one good sign. But I continue to be concerned about that. I just don’t think people should be making money off of passing on this stuff that’s a bunch of lies.”

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
2
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
3
Powerball jackpot could be biggest Halloween treat ever — $1B
Powerball jackpot could be biggest Halloween treat ever — $1B
4
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Injuried people are helped at the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, early Sunday, Oc ...
Police: Seoul Halloween party stampede kills 146, injures 150
By Kim Tong-Hyungand Hyung-JIN Kim The Associated Press

The chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede.

In this photo from December 5, 2021, Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 44th Kennedy Cente ...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
By Michael Biesecker and Bernard Condon Associated Press

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.

A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. ...
Musk takes control of Twitter, ousts top executives, sources say
By Tom Krisher and Matt O’brien The Associated Press

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.

People shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves from the steps after delivering a speech at 10 Downing ...
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks du ...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
By Ashraf Khalil and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Testimony could resume Tuesday morning if Stewart Rhodes waives his right to be present in court for at least some of the remaining government witnesses.