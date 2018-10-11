Mystery animal interrupts Utah reporter’s live shot — VIDEO

Social media has been buzzing with questions after a Utah reporter’s live shot was interrupted by an unexpected guest.

Dog gives viewers a fright as it strolled through reporter's live shot in Salt Lake City (WBMA/Inform)

Is it a dog or a mountain lion?

KUTV reporter Morgan Saxton was giving a live report about flooding near Salt Lake City, when a mysterious animal walked into her shot and nearly brushed up against her leg.

Saxton acknowledges the animal, saying she thinks it’s a dog but she’s not sure and continues to give her report.

Since her segment aired, social media has lit up with debates over whether or not the mysterious guest was, in fact, a dog.

Definitely a Mountain Dog. — Keith Koffler (@keithkoffler) October 3, 2018

That is a very young, small mountain lion. Obviously it has been around humans before or you wouldn't have seen it. I would have peed my pants. — Big Nate (@Cougar_Nate) October 3, 2018

Thats a dog 100% mountain lions are much longer.. not a lion — GO UTES (@NEZUofU) October 3, 2018

I say it’s a mountain lion. My hubby says it’s dog. So it’s a mountain lion 😆 — Sibila Vargas (@SibilaTV) October 4, 2018

This dog has a collar on…. You can even see the tag hanging down… The tail doesn't even have a black end, the lighting causes it to look like it. Even the shadow of the muzzle doesn't look like a mountain lion. — Squallboogie (@squallboogie) October 4, 2018

According to Inside Edition, the mystery has been solved.

Inside Edition says Utah wildlife officials surveyed the scene and tracks the next morning and concluded “they were definitely dog tracks.”

MYSTERY SOLVED: The owner of this camera-friendly fella just sent us a picture of their pup who made it’s way into my live shot this morning. Come back anytime! #talkofthetown pic.twitter.com/CyECb9qKKQ — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) October 3, 2018

The dog was tracked down and he’s a 12-year-old half Austrailian Shepard, half German Shepard named Pooch, Inside Edition reports.

But some on social media still aren’t convinced.

It’s not a coyote or a dog. It’s definitely a cat. Watch how the tail is used to counter balance it’s walk. Cats do that, not dogs. — J O (@KnotUrAverageJo) October 3, 2018

No way is it a dog. If it is then there’s some screwed up breeder somewhere. Maybe it’s a mountain lion who identifies as a dog 🤷‍♀️ — jo (@BaffledAmerican) October 4, 2018

What do you think? Is it a dog, or a mountain lion?

Is it a dog or a mountain lion? Social media has been buzzing after a mystery animal interrupted a TV reporter's live shot. WATCH the video and tell us what you think→https://t.co/CTy036Q4WZ — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 11, 2018

