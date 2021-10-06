74°F
Navy jet fighter crashes in Death Valley; pilot injured

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 - 5:08 pm
 
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Revie ...
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A Navy jet fighter crashed in Death Valley National Park and the pilot ejected and was treated for minor injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet went down at about 3 p.m. Monday. It was assigned to nearby Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9, based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a Navy statement said.

The crash was in a remote southern area of the park in California’s Mojave Desert near the Nevada border and nobody on the ground was hurt.

The pilot was treated at a hospital in Las Vegas and released, the Navy said.

The crash was under investigation.

On July 31, 2019, another Navy Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley National Park during a routine training mission, killing the pilot and slightly injuring seven park visitors who were struck by debris.

They had gathered at a scenic overlook about 160 miles where aviation enthusiasts watch military pilots speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.

Last October, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley went down during a training mission in the Mojave Desert but the pilot safely ejected.

