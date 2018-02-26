Nation and World

Nebraska man accused of drunken driving with 7 kids in vehicle

The Associated Press
February 26, 2018 - 6:22 am
 

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Prosecutors say a Grand Island man driving drunk with seven children in a sport utility vehicle is facing 18 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Court records say 35-year-old James Anderson has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, fifth offense driving under the influence, driving during revocation of his license, and related charges. His next hearing is scheduled for April 11.

The records say Anderson failed two sobriety tests Sept. 16 after a Hall County deputy stopped him for speeding near Wood River. Four of the seven children didn’t have seat belts, and the deputy reported seeing open beer cans and an open liquor bottle in the SUV.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like