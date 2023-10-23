Netanyahu warns Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

In an official transcript of a briefing Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

That war, launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, was “do or die” for Israel, Netanyahu said.

Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by terrorists, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.