Nation and World

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah

Israel Hayom
October 22, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 
Credit: IDF Twitter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Hezbollah against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

In an official transcript of a briefing Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

That war, launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, was “do or die” for Israel, Netanyahu said.

Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by terrorists, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.

Credit: IDF Twitter
IDF raids Samaria home of Hamas second-in-command
Israel Hayom

Israeli forces reportedly arrested over 20 people in the raid on Saleh al-Arouri’s home in Arura, including one of his brothers and several nephews

Israeli soldiers drive an armoured personnel carrier (APC) near the border with the Gaza Strip, ...
Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza; Blinken: ‘This is on Hamas’
By NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMY MAGDY and RAVI NESSMAN Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Hamas was responsible for the deaths of civilians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Ariel Salley with all his gear to bring laid out on his dining room table at home. He is a Metr ...
Metropolitan Police officer heads to Israel to serve
By Jason Bracelin / RJ

Ariel Salley is a Metropolitan Police officer and a reservist in the Israeli Defense Forces who is going back to Israel following Hamas’ attack.

