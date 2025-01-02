FBI: ‘No definitive link’ between New Orleans attack and Las Vegas truck explosion
The FBI now says that the pickup truck driver responsible for a deadly rampage in New Orleans acted alone.
NEW ORLEANS — The FBI now says that the pickup truck driver responsible for a deadly rampage in New Orleans acted alone.
Officials said Wednesday that they were seeking additional potential suspects in an attack being investigated as an act of terrorism.
But Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, said Thursday that the evidence now shows that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was solely responsible for the attack and professed allegiance to the Islamic State.