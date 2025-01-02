47°F
FBI: ‘No definitive link’ between New Orleans attack and Las Vegas truck explosion

Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Police officers stand near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
This undated passport photo provided by the FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, shows Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar. (FBI via AP)
Members of the FBI walk around Bourbon Street during the investigation of a truck fatally crashing into pedestrians on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
People react at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Canal Street during the investigation after a pickup truck rammed into a crowd of revelers early on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Eric Tucker, Jim Mustian, Kevin McGill and Jack Brook The Associated Press
January 2, 2025 - 8:40 am
 
Updated January 2, 2025 - 8:59 am

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI now says that the pickup truck driver responsible for a deadly rampage in New Orleans acted alone.

Officials said Wednesday that they were seeking additional potential suspects in an attack being investigated as an act of terrorism.

But Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, said Thursday that the evidence now shows that Shamsud-Din Jabbar was solely responsible for the attack and professed allegiance to the Islamic State.

