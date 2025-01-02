FBI investigating Colorado Springs home in connection to Las Vegas explosion

Authorities announced were conducting “law enforcement activity” at a home in Colorado Springs in connection with the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas.

A screenshot shows a Tesla Cybertruck on fire outside the entrance of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, January 1, 2025. (Alcides Antunes/Instagram)

Authorities in Colorado on Thursday announced they were conducting “law enforcement activity” at a home in Colorado Springs in connection with the Cybertruck explosion at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

In a statement on X, FBI Denver stated that its agency, the Denver Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Colorado Springs Police Department are “conducting law enforcement activity at a residential address in Colorado Springs.”

The statement said that the activity is related to the explosion in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, CBS News has identified the person who rented the Tesla truck as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, who was serving in Germany as a U.S. Army service member but was on leave in Colorado when the explosion occurred.

One person was killed in the Wednesday morning explosion and seven suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Wednesday that the truck was rented in Colorado and arrived in Las Vegas around 7:30 a.m. It drove up and down Las Vegas Boulevard before pulling into the Trump property, he said.

