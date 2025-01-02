62°F
Metro shares timeline of bombing suspect’s path to Las Vegas

A photo of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel turning off the ...
A photo of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel turning off the Strip onto Fashion Show Drive is shown as Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police: Driver had gunshot wound to head before Cybertruck explosion
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2025 - 1:47 pm

Investigators have assembled a timeline of events tracking the path of Matthew Livelsberger between when he rented a Tesla Cybertruck in Denver on Dec. 28, and when that Cybertruck exploded on the morning of New Year’s Day at Trump International in Las Vegas.

The timeline was shared by Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill using information gathered at Tesla charging stations and by street and license plate cameras in Las Vegas. Information on when Livelsberger purchased two firearms was provided by Kenny Cooper, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF San Francisco field division.

Law enforcement officials also were looking into who else may have been at the charging locations at the same time, since they would also have video in their Teslas, according to McMahill. He said technicans from Tesla would work to retrieve video captured by the Cybertruck that exploded, as well.

“Technology has been very useful to us in resolving this,” McMahill said.

Here is the timeline:

December 28

Matthew Livelsberger rents Cybertruck in Denver through the Turo peer-to-peer car rental app.

December 30

Cybertruck charged in Monument, Colorado.

Livelsberger purchases a Desert Eagle 50 semiautomatic handgun and SLR Model B30 semiautomatic rifle.

December 31

Cybertruck charged in Trinidad, Colorado; Las Vegas, New Mexico; Albuquerque; and Gallup, New Mexico.

January 1

Cybertruck charged in Holbrook and Flagstaff, Arizona.

5:33 a.m.

Cybertruck charged in Kingman, Arizona.

7:29 a.m.

Cybertruck first spotted in Las Vegas.

7:34 a.m.

Camera captures images of Cybertruck, which turns onto Fashion Show Boulevard from Las Vegas Boulevard and pulls through the valet area at Trump International before driving away.

7:34 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.

Cybertruck is seen at several locations on the Las Vegas Strip and stopped in a parking lot near Flamingo Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

8:35 a.m.

Cybertruck seen turning from Sands Avenue onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

8:39 a.m.

Cybertruck stops in valet area at Trump International. Seventeen seconds after the vehicle arrives, the vehicle’s driver — presumed to be Livelsberger — shoots himself in the head and the Cybertruck explodes.

