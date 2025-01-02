Man identified in Cybertruck explosion was registered ‘No Labels’ voter

Matthew Livelsberger has been identified as the possible suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

A photo of Matthew Alan Livelsberger is shown as Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks to the news media at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, regarding the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded at the Trump International Hotel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matthew Livelsberger, identified as the possible suspect in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump International, was a registered ‘No Labels’ voter, according to the El Paso County, Colo., clerk’s office.

Livelsberger registered with the No Labels party beginning in 2020. His registration was canceled, and then he re-registered in July 2024. He voted in the last election, according to the clerk’s office.

No Labels, a recognized minor political party in Colorado, is a centrist, nonprofit organization formed in 2009 as the brainchild of founding Chairman and former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-independent, and Nancy Jacobson, a political activist.

The group calls itself the “commonsense majority” and targets people who are feeling “politically homeless” and “tired of the extremes on the left and the right,” according to a previous Las Vegas Review-Journal report.

