101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

New York becomes first state to ban the declawing of cats

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 11:17 am
 

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has become the first state to ban the declawing of cats.

The measure was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after lawmakers passed it in the spring.

Animal welfare advocates and many veterinarians say the once-common operation is unnecessary and cruel. It involves slicing through bone to amputate the first segment of a cat’s toes.

New York’s largest veterinary organization had opposed the bill. It argued that declawing should remain a last resort for cats that won’t stop scratching furniture or humans.

Cat declawing is already illegal in much of Europe and Canada, as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal of Manhattan says the law should be a model for other states.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Family will sue Royal Caribbean over toddler’s death, mom says
The Associated Press

There are “a million things” the cruise company could have done to prevent the death of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, the toddler’s mother said in an interview broadcast Monday.

Cyclists ride down a path near the Hudson River during high temperatures on Saturday, July 20, ...
NYC mayor calls for probe as Con Edison cut power to 30K in heat
The Associated Press

Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation Monday of power outages that came at the end of this weekend’s oppressive heat, saying he no longer trusts utility Con Edison after it decided to turn off power to thousands of customers.

Former New York City District Attorney Robert Morgenthau attends a gala launch party in New Yor ...
Robert Morgenthau, legendary Manhattan DA, dies at 99
The Associated Press

Former Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau, who spent more than three decades jailing criminals from mob kingpins and drug-dealing killers to a tax-dodging Harvard dean, died Sunday. He was 99, just 10 days short of his 100th birthday.

From left, Sam Adamson, Lori Riddle, Hailey Hardcastle, and Derek Evans pose at the Oregon Stat ...
Oregon students get ‘mental health days,’ thanks to activists
By Sarah Zimmerman The Associated Press

Oregon will allow students to take “mental health days” just as they would sick days, expanding the reasons for excused school absences to include mental or behavioral health under a new law that experts say is one of the first of its kind in the U.S.