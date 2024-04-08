Next in 2045: Total solar eclipse sweeps across North America — PHOTOS

68°F
Totality happens during the total solar eclipse viewed from the Reunion Tower on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
Sandra Callies, center left, and her husband Gerard, center back, watch a partial solar eclipse with their daughters Heather, back left, Amy, right, and their granddaughter Raegan, 12, all of Arizona, at the observation deck at the Strat, on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
People watch from Dealey Plaza as the totality happens during the total solar eclipse viewed from the Reunion Tower on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Members of the Cincinnati Reds use special glasses as they watch the solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt watches the eclipse from Yankee Stadium, Monday, April 8, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Eliza Graffin, 4, and her mom, Alisha Shannon, of Boca Raton, use homemade solar eclipse viewers made from cereal boxes during the "Solar Eclipse Community Viewing: Sidewalk Astronomy" event hosted by Florida Atlantic University's Charles E. Schmidt College of Science and its astronomical observatory on the FAU campus on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Clouds part as a partial eclipse of the sun and moon is seen atop the cross on the steeple of the New Sweden Evangelical Lutheran Church Monday, April 8, 2024, in Manor, Texas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
People wear solar eclipse glasses as they observe the partial phase of a total solar eclipse, in Kingston, Ont., Monday, April 8, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
People take selfies as they watch and photograph a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Virginia Salcido wears special glasses to watch a solar eclipse from Griffith Observatory on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
The moon is seen passing in front of the sun with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette during a solar eclipse in Washington on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The city skyline lights up as if it was night a totality happens during the total solar eclipse viewed from the Reunion Tower on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow) @Left_Eye_Images
People watch the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau, in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
People react to totality occurring during the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau, in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
A person takes a photograph of the sun during totality as the moon passes between it and the earth resulting in a total solar eclipse in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Yurem Rodriquez watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A woman views the solar eclipse in Times Square, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
Skiers and hikers watch the moon move in front of the sun from the Appalachian Trail at the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Newly wed couples look up at a total solar eclipse during a mass wedding ceremony at Trenton Community Park, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Trenton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
People wear protective glasses as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from at National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
People wear protective glasses as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from at National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Ian Morris and Allyson Gavaletz use special glasses to watch the total solar eclipse from Agers Falls in Lyons Falls, N.Y., Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer)

