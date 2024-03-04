53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Nikki Haley gets first 2024 victory, beats Trump in District of Columbia

By Meg Kinnard and Will Weissert The Associated Press
March 3, 2024 - 8:51 pm
 
Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Reb ...
Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Buttons promoting Nikki Haley lie on a table at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, Ma ...
Buttons promoting Nikki Haley lie on a table at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Badges on display before a campaign event for Nikki Haley in South Burlington, Vt., Sunday, Mar ...
Badges on display before a campaign event for Nikki Haley in South Burlington, Vt., Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Reb ...
Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Portland, Maine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Her victory Sunday at least temporarily halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.

Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win. Following her loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.

The Associated Press declared Haley the winner Sunday night after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results. She won all 19 delegates at stake.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement, noting that Haley became the first woman to win a Republican primary in history.

Washington is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the nation, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans in the city. Democrat Joe Biden won the district in the 2020 general election with 92% of the vote.

Trump’s campaign issued a statement shortly after Haley’s victory sarcastically congratulating her on being named “Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo.”

Haley held a rally in the nation’s capital on Friday before heading back to North Carolina and a series of states holding Super Tuesday primaries. She joked with more than 100 supporters inside a hotel ballroom, “Who says there’s no Republicans in D.C., come on.”

“We’re trying to make sure that we touch every hand that we can and speak to every person,” Haley said.

As she gave her standard campaign speech, criticizing Trump for running up federal deficit, one rallygoer bellowed, “He cannot win a general election. It’s madness.” That prompted agreement from Haley, who argues that she can deny Biden a second term but Trump can’t.

While campaigning as an avowed conservative, Haley has tended to perform better among more moderate and independent-leaning voters.

Four in 10 Haley supporters in South Carolina’s GOP primary were self-described moderates, compared with 15% for Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,400 voters taking part in the Republican primary in South Carolina, conducted for AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. On the other hand, 8 in 10 Trump supporters identified as conservatives, compared to about half of Haley’s backers.

Trump won an uncontested D.C. primary during his 2020 reelection bid but placed a distant third four years earlier behind Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Rubio’s win was one of only three in his unsuccessful 2016 bid. Other more centrist Republicans, including Mitt Romney and John McCain, won the city’s primaries in 2012 and 2008 on their way to winning the GOP nomination.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
First lady in Las Vegas speech: ‘Donald Trump is dangerous to women’
First lady in Las Vegas speech: ‘Donald Trump is dangerous to women’
2
Wynn lawsuit accuses Fontainebleau of ‘unhealthy obsession’ with resort, poaching employees
Wynn lawsuit accuses Fontainebleau of ‘unhealthy obsession’ with resort, poaching employees
3
Small town northeast of Las Vegas pays big bucks for public employees
Small town northeast of Las Vegas pays big bucks for public employees
4
Political newcomer’s plan: Evict fellow Democrat Horsford from House
Political newcomer’s plan: Evict fellow Democrat Horsford from House
5
New boundaries to shift students at Henderson, NLV middle schools
New boundaries to shift students at Henderson, NLV middle schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Family and supporters of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a ...
US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin
By Gwen Ackerman and Josh Wingrove Bloomberg News

Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week cease-fire if Hamas terrorists agree to release hostages categorized as vulnerable, U.S. officials said Saturday.

West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, i ...
Monster blizzard dumps snow on California, Nevada; 100 miles of I-80 closed
By Scott Sonner and Sefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Authorities closed the interstate on a day when most ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were closed, a tornado touched down in central California and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to leave.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn ...
Biden OKs military airdrops of aid into Gaza after more than 100 killed
By Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Biden said the airdrops would begin soon and that the United States was looking into additional ways to facilitate getting aid into the war-battered territory to ease the suffering of Palestinians.

More stories
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters
Presidential primary attracts 16 percent of Nevada voters
Trump takes S. Carolina primary; Haley has no plans to drop out
Trump takes S. Carolina primary; Haley has no plans to drop out
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Biden wins Nevada Democrats. No one wins Republicans — yet
Biden wins Nevada Democrats. No one wins Republicans — yet
Biden, Trump march toward nominations, but Michigan could reveal perils
Biden, Trump march toward nominations, but Michigan could reveal perils