No Powerball players gather a golden Easter egg

The jackpot rolls over to an estimated $975 million for the Monday drawing.

Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus

Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’

Gazan terrorist confesses to raping Israeli girl on Oct. 7

Biden says Arab states ready to recognize Israel in future deal

A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Will a nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot be claimed on Easter weekend? As usual, nope.

A jackpot of $935 million ($452.3 million all cash) was the prize at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The winning numbers were 12-13-33-50-52- and a Powerball of 23.

Nary a winning ticket was sold across the country. That moves Monday’s jackpot to $975 million ($471.7 million for a cash prize).

Four tickets did earn $1 million each for matching all five regular number.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.