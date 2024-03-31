No Powerball players gather a golden Easter egg
The jackpot rolls over to an estimated $975 million for the Monday drawing.
Will a nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot be claimed on Easter weekend? As usual, nope.
A jackpot of $935 million ($452.3 million all cash) was the prize at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The winning numbers were 12-13-33-50-52- and a Powerball of 23.
Nary a winning ticket was sold across the country. That moves Monday’s jackpot to $975 million ($471.7 million for a cash prize).
Four tickets did earn $1 million each for matching all five regular number.
