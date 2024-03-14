No Powerball winner, next jackpot rises to $600M

Several month string of no winners continues for lottery players. Powerball, Mega Millions cumulative worth nearly $1.4 billion.

A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Powerball did not yield a big winner Wednesday night, but did move the upcoming Saturday jackpot to an estimated $600 million ($293.4 million cash).

The numbers drawn were 21-29-54-59-62 with a Powerball of 4. The estimated jackpot was $559 million ($273.3 cash value).

One ticket in Georgia matched the five regular numbers and the Power Play to win $2 million while one ticket each in New York and Texas matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also moving upward with the Friday drawing estimated worth a jackpot of $792 million ($381.1 cash value).

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million while the Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million, according to investopedia.

