No Powerball winner, next jackpot rises to $600M
Several month string of no winners continues for lottery players. Powerball, Mega Millions cumulative worth nearly $1.4 billion.
Powerball did not yield a big winner Wednesday night, but did move the upcoming Saturday jackpot to an estimated $600 million ($293.4 million cash).
The numbers drawn were 21-29-54-59-62 with a Powerball of 4. The estimated jackpot was $559 million ($273.3 cash value).
One ticket in Georgia matched the five regular numbers and the Power Play to win $2 million while one ticket each in New York and Texas matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.
The Mega Millions jackpot is also moving upward with the Friday drawing estimated worth a jackpot of $792 million ($381.1 cash value).
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million while the Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million, according to investopedia.
