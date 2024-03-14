57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

No Powerball winner, next jackpot rises to $600M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( ...
A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Powerball did not yield a big winner Wednesday night, but did move the upcoming Saturday jackpot to an estimated $600 million ($293.4 million cash).

The numbers drawn were 21-29-54-59-62 with a Powerball of 4. The estimated jackpot was $559 million ($273.3 cash value).

One ticket in Georgia matched the five regular numbers and the Power Play to win $2 million while one ticket each in New York and Texas matched all five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also moving upward with the Friday drawing estimated worth a jackpot of $792 million ($381.1 cash value).

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million while the Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million, according to investopedia.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Relatives and supporters of Israeli captives held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas mil ...
Family of slain U.S.-Israeli soldier hopeful for larger hostage deal
By Josephine Stratman and Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Itay Chen, 19, was thought to be taken hostage by Hamas, but Israeli authorities announced Tuesday he was killed in the attack and his body was being held in Gaza.

More stories
Lady Rebels pull away to clinch 3rd straight NCAA Tournament berth
Lady Rebels pull away to clinch 3rd straight NCAA Tournament berth
Single serve apple-walnut salad product recalled
Single serve apple-walnut salad product recalled
LETTER: Taxpayers on the hook for student loan problem
LETTER: Taxpayers on the hook for student loan problem
CARTOONS: How Biden passed his cognitive test
CARTOONS: How Biden passed his cognitive test
LETTER: Desalination is no solution to Las Vegas water problems
LETTER: Desalination is no solution to Las Vegas water problems
RICH LOWRY: Joe Biden will never be normal again
RICH LOWRY: Joe Biden will never be normal again