North Carolina man sets Guinness World Record with bubbles

(Getty Images)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man has set a Guinness World Record after creating huge soap bubbles around 13 people in 30 seconds.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Steven Langley was officially designated the record holder on Saturday. He had actually achieved the feat in November in Huntersville.

Langley used a ring that’s 3 feet in diameter to create the bubbles. The ring surrounded each person. He pulled the ring up and around them as the ring created a soap bubble.

Some of Langley’s friends volunteered to participate. Others worked at a businesses nearby.

The record marked Langley’s seventh Guinness World Record. Others have included setting the record for the “longest hanging chain of soap bubbles” and “most people making bubbles with garland wands simultaneously.”