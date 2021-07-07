108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Northern California wildfire remains threat to homes

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 - 6:22 pm
 
A DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of ...
A DC-10 air tanker drops retardant while battling the Salt Fire near the Lakehead community of Unincorporated Shasta County, Calif., on Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A week-old wildfire in Northern California continued to pose a threat to buildings Tuesday while firefighters increased containment of two other big forest fires in the region.

The Salt Fire in the Shasta Lake area north of Redding grew to more than 19 square miles and was just 20% contained, Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said.

Priorities for the 1,400 firefighters included providing structure defense in the northwestern and southeastern areas of the fire, which has destroyed 41 buildings, including 27 homes.

A community meeting was told Monday that investigators determined the fire was ignited around 1:30 p.m. June 30 by unspecified hot materials that separated from a northbound vehicle on Interstate 5 and landed in very dry vegetation. The vehicle remained unidentified.

Residents were also told that the firefighting force was bolstered by resources released from the two other big fires to the north.

The Lava Fire north of the city of Weed was 72% contained after burning more than 39 square miles. The 16.5-square-mile Tennant Fire was 57% contained.

In Southern California, a 1.5-square-mile fire near Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County was 65% contained.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Entertainment unveils plans for multimillion-dollar renovation
Caesars Entertainment unveils plans for multimillion-dollar renovation
2
$1.3M slots jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
$1.3M slots jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
3
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
4
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
5
Brightline buys Las Vegas Boulevard land for planned train terminal
Brightline buys Las Vegas Boulevard land for planned train terminal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People ride jet skis on the Colorado River in Laughlin (near Bullhead City, Arizona) in June 20 ...
Man killed in Arizona crash involving boat, watercraft
The Associated Press

A California man on a boat on the Colorado River was fatally injured when a personal watercraft carrying two teenage boys crashed into the boat, an Arizona police department said Tuesday.

Karen Chambers, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, gives a dog named Abby a drink while working near th ...
Families bracing for worst at collapsed Florida building
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Search-and-rescue workers continued to look for open spaces where people might be found alive nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provide ...
Elsa sweeps across west Cuba, heads to Florida Gulf coast
By Andrea RodrÍguez The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Elsa swept over western Cuba with strong rain and winds Monday, and forecasters said it would move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida’s central Gulf coast by Wednesday.

This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. Cybersecurity ...
At least 17 nations hit by record ransomware attack
By Frank Bajak The Associated Press

Cybersecurity teams worked Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit.

 
Explosives bring down damaged South Florida condo building
By Rebecca Santana and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where sc ...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
By Adriana Gomez Licon and Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 4, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives t ...
Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery
By Frances d’Emilio The Associated Press

The Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” a reference to a narrowing in the large intestine.