Nation and World

Numbers drawn for $698.6M Powerball jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 8:11 pm
 
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, will be worth $687 million. (AP file/Keith ...
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, March 20, 2024, will be worth $687 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

Will the winless streak finally end?

The Wednesday Powerball purse is worth an estimated $698.6 million ($327.3 million all cash). The winning numbers were 13-22-27-54-66 and a Power Ball of 9. The multiplier was 2x.

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $977 million ($461 million for all cash) since nobody won Monday’s jackpot.

The biggest U.S. jackpot ever was $2.04 billion Powerball won by Edwin Castro on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Millions of people have played in recent weeks, and all have come up short. With odds ranging from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 302 million, it’s not an easy task.

No one has won the Mega Millions drawing since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared $394 million.

The last Powerball winner was Jan. 1. A ticket sold at a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, Michigan, matched all six balls in the New Year’s Day drawing to win the estimated $842.4 million jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ...
Blinken returns to Mideast with US-Israel tensions high
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The top U.S. diplomat called on Israel to let more aid into Gaza. He referred to agencies describing the situation in the enclave as worse than in Sudan or Afghanistan.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Sco ...
Supreme Court lifts stay on Texas immigration law
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority.

