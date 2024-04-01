Numbers drawn for April Fool’s Day $1B Powerball jackpot

It has been three months since a Powerball ticket had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1 in Michigan.

The Powerball jackpot is at $1 billion for Monday, April 1, 2024, Not an April Fool's joke. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

It’s not an April Fool’s Day joke.

The Monday evening Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, rising from an estimated $975 million after there was no winner on Saturday.

The all-cash prize is $483.8 million.

The winning numbers were 19-24-40-42-56 and a Powerball of 23. It will take about two hours to determine the top winners.

It has been three months since a player in Michigan had all the correct numbers to win $824 million on Jan. 1.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won last Tuesday by a player in New Jersey for $1.13 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

