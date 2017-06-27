Off-duty Chicago cop, woman killed in crash following police pursuit

Chicago police say an off-duty officer was fleeing from a marked squad car when he was killed in an early-morning crash but investigators don’t know why.

An off-duty Chicago police officer and a woman were killed in a high-speed crash early Tuesday, and sources said the officer was speeding away from other police who had tried to pull him over. (CBS Chicago/Inform)

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators are waiting for the results of blood tests for clues as to why the officer was fleeing early Tuesday when his personal SUV crashed into a car, killing the driver. But he says there were no empty bottles of alcohol at the scene that might suggest he was impaired and added that the officer had gotten off work just 10 minutes before the crash in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

He says the officer whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin had a clean record in his four years on the force.

