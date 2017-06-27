ad-fullscreen
Off-duty Chicago cop, woman killed in crash following police pursuit

The Associated Press
June 27, 2017 - 11:38 am
 

CHICAGO — Chicago police say an off-duty officer was fleeing from a marked squad car when he was killed in an early-morning crash but investigators don’t know why.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators are waiting for the results of blood tests for clues as to why the officer was fleeing early Tuesday when his personal SUV crashed into a car, killing the driver. But he says there were no empty bottles of alcohol at the scene that might suggest he was impaired and added that the officer had gotten off work just 10 minutes before the crash in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

He says the officer whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin had a clean record in his four years on the force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

TOP NEWS
