61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Oktoberfest explosions leave several injured near LA

The Associated Press
October 5, 2019 - 11:50 pm
 

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Authorities reported multiple injuries after a series of utility pole explosions Saturday night at a shopping and dining complex in the Los Angeles suburb of Huntington Beach, the Long Beach Press-Telegram and other media said.

Among those who were injured by the explosions about 8:15 p.m. at the Old World Village complex were patrons of the complex and fire personnel, fire officials told the Press-Telegram.

The Los Angeles Times and KTLA TV reported that two firefighters and two civilians were treated for injuries described as minor, according to Huntington Beach Fire Department officials.

The source of the explosions may have been an electrical transformer, the Press-Telegram reported.

While a heavy presence of fire and police personnel tended to the injured, hundreds of others attending an Oktoberfest event evacuated the area. Power appeared to have been shut off to the complex, the newspaper reported.

Witness Kyle Nelson told KTLA that he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession coming from the festival.

Megan Houck, 26, of Long Beach, said that she saw flames come from the floor near a patio area.

“It was just like one giant fireball that went up” she said in a story on the Press-Telegram website. “And then there was a second explosion maybe 10 or 20 seconds later.”

Houck said that the flames went well above the roof of the village, possibly up to 35 to 40 feet high.

A few minutes before the first explosion, Houck said that the lights had shut off and on. Other witnesses reported apparent electrical problems before the first blast.

Pat Brassil, 27, told the Times that he was outside one of the tent’s at the Oktoberfest site waiting for his fiance and sister to return from the bathroom when he saw flames shoot out from another tent near the festival’s entrance.

“It just lit up the sky,” he said. “Everyone was going pretty crazy and screaming.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Att ...
Witness in former Dallas officer’s murder trial shot, killed
The Associated Press

A witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor has been killed in a shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing authorities.

Iraqi security forces arrive near the site of the protests in Tahrir square, central Baghdad, I ...
Security forces kill more than 80 in 5 days of Iraq protests
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

BAGHDAD — Iraqi protesters pressed on with angry anti-government rallies in the capital and across several provinces for a fifth day Saturday, setting government offices on fire and ignoring appeals for calm from political and religious leaders. Security agencies fatally shot 19 protesters and wounded more than three dozen in a sustained deadly response that has claimed more than 80 lives since the upheaval began.

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014, file photo, a patron exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store ...
Clampdown on vaping could send users back to cigarettes
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Experts who study tobacco policy fear the scattershot approach of the vaping clampdown could have damaging, unintended consequences.

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene of an attack in Manhattan's Chinatown ...
4 homeless men beaten with pipe, killed in New York City
By Verena Dobnik and Rebecca Gibian The Associated Press

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said the men were brutally assaulted in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

A July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center ...
Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign, says Microsoft
The Associated Press

Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate Iranians.

President Donald Trump speaking to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington ...
White House preparing formal objection to impeachment probe
By Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

The letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to say the administration won’t cooperate with the probe without that vote — but he also said he believes it will pass.

Protesters hide behind umbrellas as they form a barricade to block a road in Hong Kong on Frida ...
Hong Kong violence erupts as thousands protest mask ban
By John Leicester and Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Challenging the ban, to take effect Saturday, thousands of protesters crammed streets in the central business district and other areas, shouting “Hong Kong people, resist.”