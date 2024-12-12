50°F
Paraguay reopens its embassy in Jerusalem

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO via AP)
U.S National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Dec. 2024. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press
December 12, 2024 - 3:41 pm
 

JERUSALEM — The South American nation of Paraguay reopened its embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday, becoming the latest of a handful of countries to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

Paraguay first relocated its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 under the pro-Israel government of then-President Horacio Cartes but reversed its decision months later when a new administration came to power.

The decision of President Santiago Peña to reopen the Jerusalem embassy makes Paraguay the first country to make the move since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist attack last year triggered the war.

Paraguay now joins the United States, Honduras, Guatemala, Kosovo and Papua New Guinea as countries that have stationed their embassy in Jerusalem.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters in Jerusalem on Thursday that Israel’s ceasefire in Lebanon has helped clear the way for another deal to end the war in Gaza.

He plans to travel next to Qatar and Egypt as the Biden administration makes a final push on negotiations before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Sullivan said “Hamas’ posture at the negotiating table did adapt” after Israel decimated the leadership of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon and reached a ceasefire there.

“We believe it puts us in a position to close this negotiation,” he said.

Sullivan dismissed speculation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was waiting for Trump to take office to finalize a deal.

“We are now faced with a dramatically reshaped Middle East in which Israel is stronger, Iran is weaker, its proxies decimated, and a ceasefire that is new and will be lasting in Lebanon that ensures Israel’s security over the long term,” he said.

