Parents found dead, missing Wisconsin girl might be in Florida

This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff’s Department, shows Jayme Closs. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

BARRON, Wis.— Police say a girl resembling a missing, endangered Wisconsin teen has been spotted at a gas station in Florida.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday when her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, in far western Wisconsin.

Miami police say a witness reported seeing a girl fitting Jayme’s description in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed, bearded men at a gas station Monday afternoon. Miami is about 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) south of Barron.

According to a tweet from the Miami Police Department, Closs may have been spotted Monday afternoon in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin plate of 160WER.

Deputies searched the area around the family’s home with drones and infrared equipment, but they didn’t find any clues as to her whereabouts. Fitzgerald said investigators are frustrated they haven’t developed any leads and asked for the public’s help with any information about what could have happened to the girl.

Officers also were at Jayme’s middle school talking with her friends and acquaintances, hoping to develop some leads, officials said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Jayme, although it did not include information about a suspect or vehicle.

Jayme is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.

Barron is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.