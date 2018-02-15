Parents of first surviving septuplets selling 7-bedroom home

The parents of the world’s first surviving septuplets are selling their central Iowa home, now that their 20-year-old children have emptied the nest.

In this Aug. 14, 2002 file photo, President George W. Bush points out reporters and photographers to six of the McCaughey septuplets who greeted him on his arrival at the Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa. The McCaughey septuplets, world's first surviving septuplets, are now 20 and have gone away to the military or college. (Ken Lambert/AP)

The Des Moines Register reports that Kenny and Bobbi McCaughey have signed an agreement to sell the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Carlisle to Ruth Harbor, a Des Moines nonprofit that helps girls and young women with unplanned pregnancies.

Siblings Alexis, Brandon, Joel, Kelsey, Kenny, Natalie and Nathan McCaughey graduated high school in May 2016 and went on to college or the military. They were born Nov. 19, 1997. Their mother had taken a fertility drug.

The Ruth Harbor purchase price hasn’t disclosed. Kenny and Bobbi McCaughey say they intend to move from the Des Moines suburb of Carlisle east to a home in the Runnells area.