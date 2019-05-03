Parrot clams up after being taken into custody during drug bust

Parrot goes to jail after warning its owners about a drug raid (YouTube)

This parrot is no stool pigeon.

The green and white squawker recently was arrested during a drug bust in Brazil after trying to warn a couple of suspected drug dealers police were about to descend on a home in Teresina, according to multiple websites.

The unnamed bird warned the alleged drug dealers by shouting, “Mama, Police!” in Portuguese, according to Oliberal.com.

Police said the bird had been trained to warn the home’s occupants when police vehicles were near the house.

In Brazil, a parrot accused of tipping off drug dealers was taken into police custody. "“He must have been trained for this": https://t.co/7FPx6NdGmZ — American Bar Association (@ABAesq) April 25, 2019

Crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and a large amount of cash reportedly were found inside the home of a man and his daughter.

A police officer carried the “trafficking parrot” out of the house on his fingertip before placing the bird in a cage. The parrot was then taken to the Teresina Police Department.

Since being taken into custody, the parrot isn’t talking.

“So far it hasn’t made a sound … completely silent,” a reporter told theGuardian.com.

A local veterinarian confirmed the parrot was not cooperating with police.

“Lots of police officers have come by and he’s said nothing.”

GloboNews, one of Brazil’s largest cable news outlets, reported the parrot had been taken to a local zoo, where zookeepers would train it how to fly, The Washington Post said.