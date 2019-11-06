76°F
Nation and World

Passengers, crew safely off plane at Amsterdam police say

The Associated Press
November 6, 2019 - 11:37 am
 
Updated November 6, 2019 - 11:54 am

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands — Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

No further details were immediately available.

In a June 19, 2019, file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out fro ...
Bill expanding animal cruelty law passes Congress, goes to Trump
By Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The bill would expand a law that made creation or distribution of so-called “animal crushing” videos illegal. The new bill would make the underlying acts of cruelty a federal crime.

Austin Cloes, a Utah relative of the Americans killed in Mexico, looks at a photo of the childr ...
Brave acts stand out after ambush in Mexico kills 9
By Peter Orsi and Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

The eight children, some mere infants, who survived the ambush in northern Mexico not only escaped the drug cartel gunmen who killed their mothers but managed to hide in the brush, with some walking miles to get help despite grisly bullet wounds.

In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, photo, Paradise City Councilman Michael Zuccolillo poses at th ...
Epiphany helps Paradise fire victim rebuild a year after fire
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Despite her vow to stay away, Victoria Sinclaire’s family was one of the first to rebuild, braving the enduring threat of wildfires, and repeated power outages in Paradise, California, after a deadly fire a year ago.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in St. George, Utah. The temple will be ...
LDS temple in Utah closed for renovations
The Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially closed its temple in St. George for renovations that will take at least a few years to complete.

An April 16, 2019, file photo, shows a Juul vape pen in Vancouver, Wash. New research released ...
Juul & mint flavor driving climb in teen vaping, study says
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, including one that details previously released figures indicating that the surge in underage use of e-cigarettes shows no signs of slowing down.

Tess Harjo, left, embraces her grandmother, Sally Taylor, right, after being released from the ...
450 freed Oklahoma inmates largest 1-day commutation in US
By Sean Murphy The Associated Press

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

In an Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, people look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, ...
In last days on run, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

Associates paint a picture of a man obsessed with his security and well-being and trying to find safety in towns and deserts in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border as the extremists’ domains crumbled.

 
9 US women, children killed in ambush by Mexican drug cartel
By Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering six children and three women, all U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for ...
Probe: Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office ignored fed judge’s order
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge’s order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.