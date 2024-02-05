Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of DWI, Parade can confirm.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is seen in this booking photo. (Smith County Jail via AMG-Parade)

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of DWI, Parade can confirm.

Local media outlets reported Sunday afternoon that Mahomes Sr., 53, was held at Smith County Jail following the arrest. According to public record, the Tyler Police Department booked him into the facility on Saturday, Feb. 3. His listed charge was driving while intoxicated for the third time or more. Bond was set at $10,000.

Parade reached out to the Tyler Police Department by phone and email on Feb. 4 for comment.

Online jail records indicate Mahomes Sr.’s second DWI arrest was in 2018. Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to the 2018 charges in February 2019, and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s mugshot Smith County Jail

The arrest and reported DWI charges come just days before Mahomes Sr.’s son is due to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. This will be the younger Mahomes’ fourth time playing in a Super Bowl in just six NFL seasons as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. It’s also the team’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in just five years.

The quarterback’s father, a former professional baseball pitcher, has been visible at Chiefs games throughout this NFL season. He’s weighed in on the whirlwind romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose relationship has generated a significant amount of attention for the NFL since Swift began attending Chiefs games last fall.

The elder Mahomes has said Kelce is “like another son to me.” After meeting Swift for the first time, he described the “Blank Space” singer as being “down to Earth” and “very nice and genuine.”

“She was genuine every time I’ve hung out with her,” Mahomes Sr. said in a TikTok video last month. “She just acts like a normal person.”

Parade reached out to the Chiefs for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Next: Pat Mahomes Sr. Gives Unfiltered Opinion of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift