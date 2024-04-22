92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional h ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional handmade unleavened bread for the holiday of Passover, during the Maim Shelanu ceremony at a mountain spring in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
More Stories
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
Iran devalues importance of target success in attack on Israel
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after the House voted to appr ...
House passes billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine after months of struggle
This satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC shows Israel's Nevatim air base on Friday, April ...
Satellite image analyzed by AP shows damage after Iranian attack on Israeli desert air base
NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Jewish students at Columbia University ask to study remotely as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue
By Mohammad Jahjouh and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
April 21, 2024 - 5:05 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticized an expected decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.

The decision, expected as soon as Monday, would mark the first time the United States has imposed sanctions on a unit inside the Israeli military and would further strain relations between the two allies.

While U.S. officials declined to identify the unit expected to be sanctioned, Israeli leaders and local media identified it as Netzah Yehuda — an infantry battalion founded roughly a quarter of a century ago to incorporate ultra-Orthodox men into the military. Many religious men receive exemptions from what is supposed to be compulsory service.

Israeli leaders condemned the anticipated decision as unfair, especially at a time when Israel is at war, and vowed to oppose it.

“If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit in the IDF, I will fight it with all my might,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In a statement Sunday, the army said its Netzah Yehuda soldiers “are currently participating in the war effort in the Gaza Strip.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that he had made a decision on reviews of allegations that several Israeli military units had violated conditions for receiving U.S. assistance outlined in the so-called Leahy Law and that they would soon be made public.

The White House declined to comment and referred to Blinken’s comments from Friday.

Benny Gantz, a former military chief, defense minister and current member of Israel’s War Cabinet, said in a statement that he spoke Sunday evening with Blinken and told him the expected decision is a “mistake” because it would harm Israel’s international legitimacy during wartime and because Israel’s judicial system is “strong and independent.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, another member of the War Cabinet, said he delivered a similar message to the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, and planned on talking to Blinken as well in hopes of blocking the expected decision. He said punishing the unit could cast a shadow over the entire Israeli military.

“That’s not the way to behave with partners and friends,” he said.

Two U.S. officials familiar with the situation said the U.S. announcement could come as soon as Monday.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by an unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which Hamas and other terrorists killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says terrorists are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to call for a new election to replace Netanyahu and a deal with Hamas to release the hostages. Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned.

A $26 billion aid package approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday includes around $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

The U.S. Senate could pass the package as soon as Tuesday, and President Joe has promised to sign it immediately.

The war has killed at least 34,097 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the terrorists fight in dense, residential neighborhoods. The military says it has killed more than 13,000 Hamas terrorists.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
Iran devalues importance of target success in attack on Israel
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday dismissed any discussion of whether Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel hit anything there, a tacit acknowledgment that despite launching a major assault, few projectiles actually made it through to their targets.

The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

“It’s the best thing in my life,” said 1st Sgt. Omer Glikstal of the team’s twice-weekly practices at a stadium in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance overwhelmingly 316-94. Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza, a day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the NYPD to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators .

Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
By Josef Federman and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel has long considered Iran to be its greatest enemy — citing the Islamic Republic’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its controversial nuclear program and its support for hostile terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington, sources say
recommend 2
3 sons of Hamas political leader killed in Israeli airstrike
recommend 3
Israeli officials express optimism over cease-fire talks with Hamas
recommend 4
Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, military chief says
recommend 5
US abstains as UN demands Gaza cease-fire
recommend 6
Tens of thousands of protesters pressure Israeli prime minister