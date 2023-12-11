Pilot dies in Las Vegas after plane crash south of Bullhead City

The Sunday afternoon crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot of a small airplane who was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash south of Bullhead City, Arizona, later died at a Las Vegas hospital.

The plane may have gone down near Topock/Golden Shores around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received information that the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported having engine trouble. The airport is about 10 miles south of Bullhead City close to the California-Arizona border where it meets the very southern tip of Nevada.

“The reporting party advised they saw heavy black smoke near the power lines about 5 miles outside of town,” the release stated. “Deputies responded to the reporting party’s residence, who then led deputies to the crash site.”

A second reporting party soon advised that they were with the pilot, who was alive but seriously injured.

The pilot was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he died, the release stated.

There was no information about the type of aircraft.

The crash investigation was taken over by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The Mohave County coroner will release the pilot’s identity and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

