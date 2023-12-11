55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Pilot dies in Las Vegas after plane crash south of Bullhead City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 3:01 pm
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook)

The pilot of a small airplane who was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash south of Bullhead City, Arizona, later died at a Las Vegas hospital.

The plane may have gone down near Topock/Golden Shores around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received information that the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported having engine trouble. The airport is about 10 miles south of Bullhead City close to the California-Arizona border where it meets the very southern tip of Nevada.

“The reporting party advised they saw heavy black smoke near the power lines about 5 miles outside of town,” the release stated. “Deputies responded to the reporting party’s residence, who then led deputies to the crash site.”

A second reporting party soon advised that they were with the pilot, who was alive but seriously injured.

The pilot was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he died, the release stated.

There was no information about the type of aircraft.

The crash investigation was taken over by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The Mohave County coroner will release the pilot’s identity and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
4 dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment shooting
4 dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment shooting
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
3
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
4
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
5
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on C ...
Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

Israeli soldiers take part in a ground operation in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, Friday, ...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt offensive
By Josef Federman, Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister says the current phase of the country’s military offensive against Hamas terrorists will “take time.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minis ...
Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
By Alisa Odenheimer and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

In a 50-minute call, Netanyahu “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

More stories
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
Septic truck driver dies in rollover crash near Las Vegas
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
Man killed in Spring Valley DUI-related hit-and-run; driver later arrested
Man killed in Spring Valley DUI-related hit-and-run; driver later arrested
Nye County deputy involved in fatal shooting
Nye County deputy involved in fatal shooting
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested