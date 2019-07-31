94°F
Nation and World

Pilot suspected of drinking arrested at Minnesota airport

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 1:17 pm
 

MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta Air Lines pilot suspected of drinking before his flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been arrested.

A report by airport police says the pilot had an “alcoholic container” in his possession and was suspected of being impaired. He was scheduled to fly to San Diego, California, Tuesday morning.

The Star Tribune reports that the pilot, who lives in Rosemount, Minnesota, was released about three hours after his arrest. Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says final toxicology results are pending, so the case is still under investigation.

Delta said its alcohol policy “is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation.” The Atlanta-based carrier says it’s cooperating with investigators.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits any pilot from flying within eight hours of drinking alcohol.

