Pipe bomb suspect agrees to face charges in New York

The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump has agreed to be transferred to New York to face the charges.

In this courtroom sketch, Cesar Sayoc, second from right, appears in federal court, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Miami. (Daniel Pontet via AP)

This Nov. 1, 2017, photo shows a van with windows covered with an assortment of stickers in Well, Fla. Federal authorities took Cesar Sayoc into custody on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, and confiscated his van, which appears to be the same one, at an auto parts store in Plantation, Fla., in connection with the mail-bomb scare that has targeted prominent Democrats from coast to coast. (Courtesy of Lesley Abravanel via AP)

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Attorneys for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc said at a hearing Friday in Miami federal court they would also not seek his release on bail for now.

Federal prosecutors contend he should remain jailed until trial, given the magnitude of the charges and the strong evidence against him. Sayoc is accused in New York of sending 15 improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets.

No bombs exploded, and no one was injured. Still, Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges.

The timing of Sayoc’s transfer from Miami to New York is unclear.