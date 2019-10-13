59°F
Police: DWI suspect offered deputy $10K bribe to let him go

The Associated Press
October 12, 2019 - 8:08 pm
 

SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to bribe a sheriff’s deputy during a suspected drunken driving stop.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Phillip Quintana was arrested early Saturday following an alleged $10,000 bribe and a promise to the deputy to “make you happier than you can imagine.”

Authorities say the 36-year-old Quintana was pulled over after his black Chevy Camaro was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone outside Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Segura says Quintana smelled of alcohol and refused an alcohol breath test.

Authorities found $25,275 cash, Oxycodone pills and 35 grams of cocaine inside Quintana’s car.

Quintana was charged with drunken driving, suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

