Nation and World

Police search Salt Lake City house in missing Utah student case

The Associated Press
June 27, 2019 - 6:04 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Police searched a Salt Lake City house overnight as part of an investigation into a missing University of Utah student.

Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Wednesday night that detectives were serving a search warrant at the home in relation to the disapperance of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, but refused to provide any more details.

Doubt said police were expected to be at the house through the night.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that investigators said Lueck was texting someone as she left the airport shortly before she was last seen June 17.

Salt Lake City Police spokesman Michael Ruff says investigators found that person, but don’t consider them a suspect at this point.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft car June 17 from the airport to a park located miles from her apartment. Police say she met someone there at about 3 a.m., and didn’t seem distressed.

Police had said there was no evidence of foul play, but they were worried she has missed classes and flights.

The Lyft driver who took her from the airport to Hatch Park has been cleared.

Earlier Wednesday, police made an appeal for anybody who might have seen Lueck to provide information.

