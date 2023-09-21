73°F
Nation and World

Powerball jackpot elusive again; Saturday prize rises to $725M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 9:23 pm
 
The Powerball drawing for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, will be worth $725 million. (AP file/Keith ...
The Powerball drawing for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, will be worth $725 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

Another Powerball drawing, another night without a big winner.

The winning numbers were 16-27-59-62-63 with a Powerball of 23. Up for grabs was $672 million, $320 million for all cash.

No entries matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, pushing the jackpot to $725 million ($345.7 million cash) for the Saturday drawing.

Two tickets did get the five regular numbers plus the power play to claim $2 million each. One was sold in Georgia and one in Texas.

One Georgia entrant matched the five regular numbers to win $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are nearly 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, about 1 in 302.6 million.

