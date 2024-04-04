Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion
Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket was worth $842 million.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday was $1.09 billion or $527.3 million for the all-cash option.
Drawn at 8 p.m., the winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and a Powerball of 15. The multiplier was 3x.
It will take until about 10 p.m. for Powerball computers to determine any winning tickets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
