Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion

Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket was worth $842 million.

6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes taken out of Gaza

After aid worker deaths, Biden escalates criticism of Israel

Biden faces protest over support for Israel during closed White House meeting

(The Associated Press)

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday was $1.09 billion or $527.3 million for the all-cash option.

Drawn at 8 p.m., the winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and a Powerball of 15. The multiplier was 3x.

It will take until about 10 p.m. for Powerball computers to determine any winning tickets.

Nobody was won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket claimed $842 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.