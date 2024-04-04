69°F
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion

(The Associated Press)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 8:37 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2024 - 8:41 pm

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday was $1.09 billion or $527.3 million for the all-cash option.

Drawn at 8 p.m., the winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and a Powerball of 15. The multiplier was 3x.

It will take until about 10 p.m. for Powerball computers to determine any winning tickets.

Nobody was won the jackpot since Jan. 1 in Michigan when a single ticket claimed $842 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

