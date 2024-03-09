Powerball rolls over to $532M on Monday
The string of lottery jackpot rollovers just keeps on going.
No Powerball tickets on Saturday matched the winning numbers of 30-36-49-52-63 and a Powerball of 16, leaving the prize of $521 million rising to an estimated $532 million on Monday night ($260.1 million lump sum).
Likewise, no Mega Millions tickets had the winning numbers on Friday, meaning it the jackpot of $687 million ($333.4 million lump sum) will be worth an estimated $735 million on Tuesday. The numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 with the Mega ball of 1.
The odds of winning either jackpot is about 1 in 302 million.
Tickets are not sold in Nevada, but are sold in about 45 states, including California and Arizona.
