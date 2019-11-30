Powerful snowstorm paralyzes Grand Canyon’s South Rim

A blizzard-like storm slammed the Grand Canyon on Friday, causing power outages and road closures at the South Rim.

A snowstorm made life miserable for workers and visitors at the Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Grand Canyon NPS via twitter)

A “blizzard-like” storm slammed the Grand Canyon on Friday, causing power outages and road closures at the South Rim.

The storm knocked out power to many South Rim facilities earlier today, including the hotels, restaurants and shops at the Grand Canyon Village, park officials said.

At 11:30 am, we’re having blizzard-like conditions, in Grand Canyon Village, with blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions. Many regional roads are still closed as crews continue to plow. Don’t travel today, if at all possible. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #AZWX pic.twitter.com/jlmft2Dd56 — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 29, 2019

In a tweet, officials said the “Village and DV markets are open and the Yavapai Lodge has power. But no heat. The park is setting up emergency shelters for those who are unable to leave today.”

Power is not expected to be restored until 6 p.m., officials said.

In related news, the Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened two highways in northern part of the state. Northbound Interstate 17 north of the Sedona turnoff and Interstate 40 near Flagstaff were forced to close Thursday night because of snow.

Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon and Prescott received hefty snowfalls by late Friday morning. The Grand Canyon’s South Rim area saw 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. Prescott and Flagstaff saw up to 10 inches and 12 inches, respectively.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.