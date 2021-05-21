60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are fragile but stable

The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 - 7:36 am
 
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali examines with a stethoscope one of the nine babies protected in ...
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali examines with a stethoscope one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of ...
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternit ...
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of ...
A nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali watches one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the ...
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali watches one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali supervises the operation as a nurse takes care of one of the nin ...
Paediatrician Dr. Msayif Khali supervises the operation as a nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternit ...
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity unit of the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday May 20, 2021, two weeks after Mali's Halima Cisse, 25, gave birth to nine healthy babies. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health.

Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets — five girls and four boys — earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. The babies weighed between 1.1 pound to 2.2 pounds at birth.

Reports show that only two other sets of nonuplets have been recorded since the 1970s, but the babies all died within days.

“It is a pride for all of Morocco,” said Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated. “Now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.”

One doctor said Cissé’s nonuplets are stable but fragile.

“They are very immature babies. They have deficiencies in everything — at the level of the lungs, the head, the heart,” said Khalil Msaif, the clinic’s paediatric neonatologist.

But there’s also a quiet sense of optimism from staff on the babies’ future.

“Since the birth, we are in week three and the condition of the babies is stable… Most of the babies have had a good period without any problem. We hope that all will be well,” Msaif said.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
Closed Caesars Entertainment shows being charged to leave
3
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
Motorcyclist accused of killing driver after ‘reckless driving’ beef
4
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
5
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Raiders legend talks Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. ...
Israel, Hamas end 11-day war with cease-fire agreement
By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Ellen Booth, 57, studies at her kitchen table to become a certified medical coder, in Coventry, ...
US jobless claims decline to 444K, a new pandemic low
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening.

People line up to take photos with a rare corpse flower in Alameda, Calif., on May 17, 2021. (P ...
People line up for whiff of rare, stinky flower
The Associated Press

Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city are flocking to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms.

Lacerations are seen on Allen Minish's head as he recuperates at a hospital in Anchorage, Alask ...
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
By Mark Thiessen The Associated Press

Allen Minish was left with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from The Truth About Vaccines website, run by Ty and Ch ...
YouTube removes seller of vaccine disinformation
By Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

It said it terminated the account because it violated its policies barring “COVID-19 medical misinformation,” and had three strikes in a 90-day period.