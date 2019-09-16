88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others

The Associated Press
September 16, 2019 - 8:41 am
 

FARMINGTON, Maine — A powerful propane explosion leveled new construction that houses a nonprofit after crews arrived to investigate the smell of gas Monday morning, killing one firefighter and injuring at least six others, officials said.

The building had been evacuated after the gas was detected, said Farmington Town Selectman Scott Landry. One firefighter was killed, and six others were taken to hospitals, he said.

The conditions of the injured firefighters weren’t immediately known.

The building housing LEAP Inc., which serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, had recently opened, Landry said. A hole is all that is left.

“It’s a war zone. It’s just a mess,” Landry said. “The building is gone.”

The blast around 8:30 a.m. was heard for miles and had enough force to blow a vehicle across an intersection. Paper, insulation and building debris rained on the area. Several nearby businesses have closed.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moments when the blast occurred.

“It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle,” she said.

Gov. Janet Mills said on Twitter that she was monitoring the situation and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, especially to the loved ones of the firefighter lost and others injured,” she wrote.

The 40-by-60-foot (12-by-18-meter), two-story building, which served as the administrative offices for LEAP, opened eight to 10 weeks ago and wasn’t yet fully staffed, Landry said.

The smell of gas was detected and the building evacuated before most workers had arrived for the day, he said.

Farmington is about 70 miles north of Portland.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center, speaks with British Prime Minister B ...
Johnson, Juncker hold Brexit talks; no visible breakthrough
By Lorne Cook and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to ramp up talks on securing an elusive Brexit deal.

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremon ...
Dem presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment
By The Associated Press

Several Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday lined up to call for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of a new, uninvestigated, allegation of sexual impropriety when he was in college.

This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters ...
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt ...
Man organizes hunting event for wheelchair users
The Associated Press

A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors.

This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," b ...
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace
By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

FILE- In this May 12, 2018 file photo, actress Jane Fonda poses during a portrait session at th ...
Women’s Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred
By Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.