Pulitizer Prizes honors coverage of 3 mass shootings

Dana Canedy, the new administrator of The Pulitzer Prizes, make announcement of winners Monday April 15, 2019, in New York. A team of Associated Press journalists has won a Pulitzer Prize in international reporting for their work documenting torture, graft and starvation in Yemen's brutal civil war. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

A copy of the day's Capital Gazette newspaper rests in a newsstand, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. The Pulitzer Prize board awarded the Capital Gazette a special citation Monday for their response to a 2018 shooting that left five employees dead. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

An office building that housed the Capital Gazette newspaper's offices up until a 2018 shooting that left five employees dead is seen Monday, April 15, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. The Pulitzer Prize board awarded the Capital Gazette a special citation Monday for their response to the shooting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A temporary barrier surrounds the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed and seven others injured during an attack on in October of 2018. (Keith Srakocic/AP, File)

The team of Associated Press journalists, from left, videographer Maad al-Zikry, reporter Maggie Michael and photographer Nariman El-Mofty won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in international reporting for their work documenting torture, graft and starvation in Yemen's brutal civil war. (AP)

This combination photo of book cover shows, from left, "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," by David W. Blight, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for History, "The Overstory," a novel by Richard Powers, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, (Simon & Schuster, W. W. Norton & Company, "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke," by Jeffrey C. Stewart, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Biography, "Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America" by Eliza Griswold, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Non-Fiction and "Be With," by Forrest Gander, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. (Simon & Schuster/W. W. Norton & Company/Oxford University Press/Farrar, Straus and Giroux/New Directions Publishing via AP)

"Fairview" by Jackie Sibblies Drury won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. (Julieta Cervantes/Blake Zidell & Associates via AP)

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2017. The Queen of Soul received the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation honor Monday, April 15, 2019, becoming the first individual woman to earn a special citation prize since the honor was first awarded in 1930. Franklin, 76, died at her home in Detroit on Aug. 16, 2018. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — The South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette won Pulitzer Prizes on Monday and were recognized along with the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, for their coverage of three horrifying mass shootings in 2018 at a high school, a synagogue and a newsroom itself.

The Associated Press won in the international reporting category for documenting the humanitarian horrors of Yemen’s civil war, while The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal received Pulitzers for delving into President Donald Trump’s finances and breaking open the hush-money scandals involving two women who said they had affairs with him.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel won the Pulitzer in public service for its coverage of the massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and for detailing the shortcomings in school discipline and security that contributed to the carnage.

The Post-Gazette received the prize in the breaking news category for its reporting on the synagogue shooting rampage that left 11 people dead. The man awaiting trial in the attack railed against Jews before, during and after the massacre, authorities said.

After the Pulitzer announcement, the newsroom observed a moment of silence for the victims.

“We are not so much celebrating as affirming … the job we were put on this earth to do,” David Schribman, the now-retired executive editor who led the coverage, told the newsroom.

The Capital Gazette was given a special citation for its coverage and courage in the face of a massacre in its own newsroom. The newspaper published on schedule the day after the shooting claimed five staffers’ lives, in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The man charged in the shooting had a longstanding grudge against the paper. The Pulitzer board awarded Capital Gazette an extraordinary $100,000 grant to further its journalism.

The Pulitzers, U.S. journalism’s highest honor, reflected a year when journalism increasingly came under attack in other ways.

Reuters won an international reporting award for work that cost two of its staffers their liberty: shedding light on a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims by security forces in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. Their supporters say the two were framed in retaliation for their reporting.

The AP’s international reporting prize went to a team of journalists who spent a year documenting atrocities and suffering in Yemen, illuminating the human toll of its four-year-old civil war.

As a result of the work by reporter Maggie Michael, photographer Nariman El-Mofty and video journalist Maad al-Zikry, at least 80 prisoners were released from secret detention sites, and the United Nations rushed food and medicine to areas where the AP revealed that people were starving while corrupt officials diverted international food aid.

In the U.S., journalists have been contending with attacks on the media’s integrity from the president on down. Trump has branded coverage of his administration “fake news” and assailed the media as the “enemy of the people.”

Monday’s wins by the Times and The Wall Street Journal may provoke further ire from the president, who recently suggested the Times and The Washington Post should be stripped of the Pulitzers they won last year for coverage of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Los Angeles Times took the investigative reporting prize for stories that revealed hundreds of sexual abuse accusations against a recently retired University of Southern California gynecologist. The university recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit by paying $215 million to potentially thousands of female students and alumni examined by Tyndall, who has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

The local reporting prize went to The Advocate of Louisiana for work that led to a state constitutional amendment abolishing Louisiana’s unusual practice of allowing non-unanimous jury verdicts in felony trials. The split-verdict rule was blamed for contributing to racial disparities in a state where black people make up about one-third of the population but two-thirds of prisoners.

ProPublica won the feature reporting award for what the judges described as “powerful, intimate narratives” about Salvadoran immigrants affected by a federal crackdown on the MS-13 gang.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger has won a Pulitzer Prize for his series of columns about debtors’ prisons in Missouri.

Aretha Franklin received an honorary Pulitzer Prize on Monday, as judges praised the Queen of Soul “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture.” Competitive Pulitzers were awarded to books about two other giants of American history: Frederick Douglass and Alain Locke.

David W. Blight’s 900-page “Frederick Douglass” was named the best work of history, while the biography prize went to Jeffrey C. Stewart’s “The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke.” Richard Powers’ innovative novel “The Overstory,” which shows us the world through the perspective of nature, won for fiction. The drama prize went to “Fairview,” by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and Eliza Griswold’s “Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America” won for general nonfiction. Ellen Reid’s opera “p r i s m,” which tackles sexual and emotional abuse, was given the music award, and Forrest Gander’s elegiac “Be With” the poetry prize.

The prizes were established by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. The first journalism prizes were awarded in 1917. Winners of the public service award receive a gold medal. The other awards carry a prize of $15,000 each.