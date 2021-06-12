96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Pulse Nightclub to be designated national memorial

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 - 12:22 pm
 
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, ...
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
2
Nevada’s newest monument? Proponents want it to be Avi Kwa Ame.
Nevada’s newest monument? Proponents want it to be Avi Kwa Ame.
3
Critical race theory debate heats up in Nevada schools
Critical race theory debate heats up in Nevada schools
4
Gun rights group sues over law banning ‘ghost guns’
Gun rights group sues over law banning ‘ghost guns’
5
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The president hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint communique to be released Sunday when the summit ends.

This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Fra ...
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer citation
By Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.

This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a ...
Source: Troubled factory to throw out many J&J vaccine doses
By Zeke Miller and Linda A. Johnson The Associated Press

U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but material to make many more must be thrown out.

Homes fill a small a valley on the outskirts of Reno in 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Less costly housing markets attracted many Americans in 2020
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

On average, people who moved to a different city in 2020 ended up in a ZIP code where average home values were nearly $27,000 lower than in their previous ZIP code, according to Zillow.

In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaqu ...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal.

Rob Bondurant, a supervisor at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company, loads up a finis ...
US unemployment claims fall for 6th straight week
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number of people signing up for benefits exceeded 900,000 in early January and has fallen more or less steadily ever since.