Nation and World

Recalled meat snack trays linked to salmonella poisoning

The Associated Press
January 5, 2024 - 2:14 pm
 
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on F ...
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, shows different views of a Bussetto charcuterie sampler with prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry copa. Several people been sickened, including some hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to these recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam's Club stores, the CDC said Friday. Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, this week recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products because they may be tainted with salmonella. (CDC via AP)

At least two dozen people in 14 states have been sickened, including five who were hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam’s Club stores, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products this week because they may be tainted with salmonella.

The meat trays are labeled “Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa,” with lot number LO75330300 and a best-by date of April 27. They have establishment numbers EST. 7543B inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and EST. #47967 on the package.

Illnesses were reported between Nov. 20, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2023. Salmonella infections can be dangerous for young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should check their refrigerators for the products and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away, the CDC said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

