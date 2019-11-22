47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Red panda breaks out of zoo in southeastern France

The Associated Press
November 21, 2019 - 6:31 pm
 

PARIS — A search is on for a red panda that broke out of a zoo in the Rhone region of southeastern France.

Officials at the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine Zoo said the endangered animal was last seen 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the park by a surprised motorist. The park said the panda escaped last Friday by climbing up branches broken by snowfall and swinging from tree to tree.

The panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, would probably spend “a good part of the day sleeping in a tree.” The zoo advised residents to keep a look out “at the top of the trees.”

Zoo veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard said the animal “has good claws and good teeth” and shouldn’t be hugged, although it isn’t considered dangerous.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE--A T-38 Talon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas during Red Flag air combat ...
2 airmen killed in Oklahoma training mission crash
The Associated Press

Vance Air Force Base said that two T-38 Talons each with two people aboard were taking part in a training mission when the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

In a Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks during a pre ...
More turmoil for Israel as Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
By Josef Federman and Aron Heller The Associated Press

Israel’s attorney general on Thursday formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, throwing the country’s paralyzed political system into further disarray and threatening his 10-year grip on power.

In an Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heigh ...
Figures suggest e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

In almost any other year it would be hailed as a public health victory: The smoking rate among U.S. high schoolers took its biggest hit ever this year, federal figures show, falling to a new low.

In a Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. Medic ...
Glitch in Medicare drug plan finder could cost consumers
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

As open enrollment goes into the home stretch Thanksgiving week, critics say the new tool can create confusion by obscuring out-of-pocket costs that seniors should consider.

In a Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, a view of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in ...
Judge temporarily stops 1st federal execution in 16 years
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutka said in a Wednesday evening ruling that the public is not served by “short-circuiting” legitimate judicial process.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center speaks as Democratic pres ...
Dems aim at Trump factor, less at each other in 5th debate
By Nicholas Riccardi and Bill Barrow The Associated Press

Civil in tone, mostly cautious in approach, the fifth debate on Wednesday did little to reorder the field and may have given encouragement to two new entrants into the race.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center speaks as Democratic pres ...
Democrats take on health care at debate, argue how to beat Trump
By Bill Barrow, Will Weissert and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidates clashed Wednesday in a debate over the future of health care in America, racial inequality and their ability to build a winning coalition to take on President Donald Trump next year.

A semi rollover is seen in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Cedar City and St. Geo ...
Storms create havoc on Utah highways
The Associated Press

The Utah Highway Patrol warned of hazardous driving conditions Wednesday, saying wet pavement contributed to four rollovers of tractor-trailer rigs on major highways.