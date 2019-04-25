Release approved for Coast Guard officer accused of terror

FILE - This undated file image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Hasson. A federal magistrate agreed on Thursday, April 25, 2019, to order the pretrial release of the Coast Guard lieutenant accused of creating a hit list of prominent Democrats, Supreme Court justices, network TV journalists and social media company executives. (U.S. District Court via AP, File)

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal magistrate says a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of being a domestic terrorist is entitled to be released from custody before his trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day noted on Thursday that 50-year-old Christopher Hasson hasn’t been charged with any terrorism related offenses. Hasson was arrested Feb. 15 and is awaiting trial on firearms and drug charges. Prosecutors say he created a hit list of prominent Democrats, two Supreme Court justices, network TV journalists and social media company executives.

Day says he still has “grave concerns” about Hasson based on information prosecutors have presented. The magistrate says Hasson is “going to have to have a whole lot of supervision.”

Day didn’t order Hasson to be immediately released. The magistrate gave Hasson’s defense attorney a few days to arrange conditions of release that would be acceptable to the court.