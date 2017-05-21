Road reopens at Zion National Park after falling sand threat

Zion-Mount Carmel Highway road closure (Zion National Park)

Zion National Park’s Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, which closed Friday afternoon because of falling sand and rock debris, reopened to all traffic about 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

The closure affected the park’s east entrance, about 16 miles west of Mount Carmel Junction, to the turnoff for the Zion Lodge. Zion-Mount Carmel Highway connects Springdale, Utah, to Highway 89 at Mount Carmel Junction, east of the park.

Sand and debris continue to fall, but there is “little chance for it to reach the roadway,” Zion National Park said in a statement.

Road and maintenance crews have installed jersey barriers to contain the debris, the park’s statement said. Eastbound queue lines for through traffic will begin further west of the tunnel to avoid stopping near the fall site.

