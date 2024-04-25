76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Satellite photos show new port construction in Gaza Strip for U.S.-led aid operation

This satellite picture taken by Planet Labs PBC show the construction of a new aid port near Ga ...
This satellite picture taken by Planet Labs PBC show the construction of a new aid port near Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. A new port is being built in the Gaza Strip ahead of a U.S. military-led operation to surge needed food and other aid into the besieged enclave as Israel's war on Hamas there grinds on, according to satellite images analyzed by Thursday, April 25, 2024, by The Associated Press. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
This satellite picture taken by Planet Labs PBC show the construction of a new aid port near Ga ...
This satellite picture taken by Planet Labs PBC show the construction of a new aid port near Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2024. A new port is being built in the Gaza Strip ahead of a U.S. military-led operation to surge needed food and other aid into the besieged enclave as Israel's war on Hamas there grinds on, according to satellite images analyzed by Thursday, April 25, 2024, by The Associated Press. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
More Stories
The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. ...
Target location introduces new ‘over 18’ policy
Khalil al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official who has represented the Palestinian militant gro ...
If independent Palestinian state is established, Hamas official says group would lay down its arms
A demonstrator is restrained by police at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas, ...
USC cancels graduation ceremony amid concern about pro-Palestinian protest disruptions
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal J ...
Court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
By Julia Frankel and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
April 25, 2024 - 12:45 pm
 

JERUSALEM — The building of a new port in the Gaza Strip ahead of a U.S. military-led operation to bring more food and other aid into the enclave as Israel’s war on Hamas grinds on is well underway, according to satellite images analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press.

The construction appears to have been moving quickly over the last two weeks, judging from the images, and some officials say the port could become ready as early as a week from now.

The port sits just southwest of Gaza City, which once was the territory’s most-populous area before the Israeli ground offensive rolled through, pushing over 1 million people south toward the town of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

However, the site has already been targeted by a terrorist mortar attack, according to the Israeli military. An official from the Hamas terrorist group that has run Gaza since 2007 has warned that any foreign military presence at the pier would be a target for attack — potentially complicating the aid efforts even further.

The satellite pictures, taken by Planet Labs PBC, show that heavy construction at the site started over two weeks ago. The area sits just north of a road bisecting Gaza that the Israeli military built during the fighting.

A U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes deliberations, said the port “is directly at the end of the new road the IDF has put in place.” The official used an acronym for the Israeli military.

Heavy trucks and machinery could be seen in an image taken a week ago by Planet Labs, with the cleared area appearing even larger in an image taken Wednesday. A dirt berm separates the area from nearby buildings. Other details correspond to an on-the-ground image of the aid pier seen by the AP.

The port will likely have three zones — one controlled by the Israelis where aid from the pier is dropped off, another where the aid will be transferred, and a third where Palestinian drivers contracted by the U.N. will wait to pick up the aid before bringing it to distribution points, the U.N. official said.

Still, the official said several sticking points remain around how the Israelis would handle the port’s security. The military is reportedly seeking to install remote-controlled gun positions, which the U.N. opposes.

Israeli officials have told the AP that Israel will play a part in security of the pier and moving some of the aid from the pier ashore, though the extent of the planned Israeli involvement remains unclear. Multiple Israeli government agencies did not respond to requests to comment about the port.

A top Cyprus government official, who spoke to the AP on the customary condition of anonymity, said the pier “will be ready by (end of) next week and we will begin (aid shipments) again.” The official didn’t specify when exactly shipments will begin.

Navy officials confirmed to the AP what vessel tracking sites show: the USNS Benavidez, the American cargo ship that is carrying a lot of the larger equipment to build the pier, is now off the Gaza coast. Other army ships are either there or moving toward that area.

Concerns still loom large — the pier was attacked Wednesday, the U.N. official said, as four high-ranking U.N. officials were visiting the site. The military said the mortar fire from Gaza terrorists forced the officials to take shelter, but no one was killed or harmed.

No terrorist group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

However, high-ranking Hamas political official Khalil al-Hayya has said the group would consider Israeli forces — or forces from any other country — stationed by the pier to guard it as “an occupying force and aggression.”

The port could be a game-changer as ramping up aid into Gaza through land crossings has proven challenging, with long backups of trucks awaiting Israeli inspections. Past efforts to get land in by sea faltered after an attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy carrying aid from a port to a warehouse in central Gaza left seven aid workers dead.

Countries have even tried airdropping aid from the sky — a tactic which aid groups say is a last-ditch resort because it can’t deliver aid in large quantities and also has led to deaths.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. ...
Target location introduces new ‘over 18’ policy
Jena Warburton AMG-TheStreet

A Target location in Washington is now implementing a stricter policy, mandating that anybody under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the store.

A University of Southern California protester, right, confronts a University Public Safety offi ...
Police clash with students, make arrests at Texas university
By Jim Vertuno, Acacia Coronado and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Police bulldozed into student protesters at a Texas university, arresting over a dozen people, while new student encampments sprouted at Harvard and other colleges.

FILE - People walk past an image of 4-year-old Abigail Edan, a hostage held by Hamas, projected ...
Biden meets 4-year-old Abigail Edan, an American who was held hostage by Hamas
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House meeting with Abigail and her family was “a reminder of the work still to do” to win the release of dozens of people who were taken captive by Hamas terrorists in an Oct. 7 attack on Israel and are still believed to be in captivity in Gaza.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, ...
UN calls for investigation of mass graves at Gaza hospitals
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

A United Nations spokesperson said credible investigators should get access to the graves found at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip that were raided by Israeli troops.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
U.N. top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza
recommend 2
Israel working on preparations for Rafah invasion
recommend 3
Israel, Hamas dig in as international pressure builds for cease-fire in Gaza
recommend 4
Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington, sources say
recommend 5
Biden tells Netanyahu future US support for war depends on steps to protect civilians
recommend 6
Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire