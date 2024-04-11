84°F
'Scared to death': Wife of Hamas hostage from N. Carolina begs Congress for help

Former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel poses with a t-shirt showing a picture of her husband, Keith ...
Former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel poses with a t-shirt showing a picture of her husband, Keith Siegel, during an interview with AFP during her visit to the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Feb. 28, 2024. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during a hearing examining private equity in health care ...
Sen. Warren faces heat for Israel genocide comments: ‘Amplify dangerous rhetoric’
People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed ...
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store on Sept. 29, 2022, in San ...
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
The exterior of the Montecito Apartments complex is pictured in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 1 ...
Suspect in LA freeway kids tossing case seemed agitated by solar eclipse
By Danielle Battaglia McClatchy Washington Bureau
April 11, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Aviva Siegel remembers the torture of being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza after they captured her and her husband, Keith, at their kibbutz in Israel.

She remembers her hunger. She remembers her thirst.

She remembers not knowing if there was enough oxygen in the underground tunnels for her to take her next breath.

She remembers begging to talk. She remembers begging to stand. She remembers begging to be allowed to move her body.

And she knows Keith, a Chapel Hill native, is begging Hamas to release him so he can be reunited with his wife.

Keith and Aviva Siegel were driving together when they were captured on Oct. 7 by Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and the European Union. That day Hamas brutally attacked Israel, killing at least 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

Hamas released Aviva during a humanitarian cease-fire in November, but her husband remains captive, and she told a room of lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday she hopes he is still alive.

“I hope that one day he will be able to see the sun and breathe fresh air,” she said. She told McClatchy exclusively that Keith told her before her release that one of the first things he wants to do after he leaves Gaza is come back to North Carolina and visit his mother, who, because of her age, hasn’t been told about his captivity.

Aviva has said in past overseas interviews that she witnessed sexual assaults of another woman. She said Wednesday that no woman should be touched without her permission and no human should go through the torture the hostages have.

She added that during her 51 days in captivity there were days she wanted Hamas “to kill me.”

And she said though her body left the tunnels in November, her soul remains with Keith. “I still feel like I’m in those dark, scary tunnels,” Siegel said. “I’m scared to death.”

Siegel was one of three family members of hostages that remain in Gaza who came to Washington seeking help. A larger group, including Siegel, met with Biden administration officials at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Siegel was the only one of Wednesday’s group with firsthand experience of the trauma faced by the hostages.

Siegel finished her own statements at the Capitol on Wednesday “begging” for help from Congress.

“We need help,” she said. “Keith needs your help. One hundred thirty-three people are now screaming for your help. You have to bring him home today.”

People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed ...
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
By Donato Paolo Mancini, Jennifer Jacobs and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Iran has threatened to hit Israel in retaliation for an attack on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week that killed senior Iranian military officials.

Star Wars themed Lego sets are displayed on a shelf at a Target store on Sept. 29, 2022, in San ...
4 arrested after accused in Lego thefts worth nearly $300K
Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times

Four middle-aged suspects were arrested in Southern California this week when police found them in possession of roughly $300,000 worth of purloined Lego sets, authorities said.

Crews use heavy machinery to place boulders downstream of the cracked Panguitch Lake Dam to rei ...
Utah dam, with large crack, threatens town near Bryce Canyon
By Brittany Peterson and Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

Workers tried to shore up a rural Utah dam after a 60-foot crack opened and sent water pouring into a creek and endangering a town’s residents.

