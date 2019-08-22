Search on for missing teen after boat crash on Lake Havasu

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the vessel and its propeller struck the teen, who then disappeared below the water’s surface.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, and members of the MCSO Dive Rescue and Recovery Team are investigating and searching for a missing teenager Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, on Lake Havasu. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who is reported missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to the scene Wednesday on a report of a juvenile who had been struck by a boat.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the 17-year-old boy had departed from a vessel while it was moving.

They say the vessel and its propeller struck the teen, who then disappeared below the water’s surface.

A dive team then began searching for the missing teen, whose name hasn’t been released yet.

Sheriff’s officials say the boat crash is under investigation.