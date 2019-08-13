96°F
Sheriff: Mom mad over rezoning threatens to shoot up Florida school

The Associated Press
August 12, 2019 - 8:02 pm
 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Investigators say a Florida mother was so upset that her children were rezoned to a new school that she threatened to shoot up the new school just as the new academic year is beginning.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 28-year-old Miranda Perez on Sunday on an intimidation charge for threatening a mass shooting.

News outlets reports a friend called authorities after video chatting with Perez. He told deputies Perez was upset over the rezoning to relieve overcrowding at their old school. She mentioned wanting to “friend” Zachary Cruz on Facebook because “she likes violent things.” She also spoke of his older brother Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

She remains in custody. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

